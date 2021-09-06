Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first baby, son Riley, back in February

Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Hilarious Trick to Make Son Riley Laugh: 'I'll Do This All Day'

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have discovered the key to making their baby boy laugh: trash bags!

On Sunday, the 27-year-old singer shared a hilarious video of her son Riley, 6 months, nonstop giggling whenever she or husband Daryl Sabara would shake a trash bag.

In the adorable clip, the "All About That Bass" artist holds her son while Sabara audibly shakes a garbage bag and smiles at his baby boy.

"It's a trash bag!" Sabara says as Riley breaks out into laughter.

The video then transitions to Trainor swinging the trash bag, making her little boy continue to giggle.

"I've been doing this for a half-hour," she says with a laugh.

"I'll do this all day to hear that laugh 😭😂 @darylsabara," Trainor captioned the heart-melting video.

Many of Trainor's famous friends commented on the video, gushing over baby Riley's infectious laugh.

"Yup hitting that kind of laughter is like striking gold," wrote Stephen "tWitch'' Boss, while Nicole Scherzinger added, "Omg the greatest sound in the world!!!! Babies laughter!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"I dieeeeee," Alessia Cara replied, while drag queen Shangela joked, "Hefty just found it's newest spokesperson"

Last month, Trainor shared a series of adorable pictures from a photo shoot she conducted with her son.

Trainor set up her son for a variety of different shots, which featured her wide-eyed little boy wearing a white knit hat with ears while sitting in front of a green backdrop.

She also grabbed a few pictures of Riley nestled inside a woven basket and laying on top of a shaggy blue rug.