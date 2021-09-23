Meghan Trainor Says 'I'm Ready for Three More Kids' After Welcoming Son: 'It's the Greatest'

Meghan Trainor is all about that new mom life.

The "All About That Bass" singer, 27, and her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 29, welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February, and she couldn't be happier with her new family of three.

"The biggest change is that anytime I walk into a room with him in it, it's the biggest smile and the most joy, the most love anyone could ever give you. He recognizes me and he's like, 'I'm so excited to see you.' And to look at that and be like, 'I made that. That's crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.' It's the greatest," Trainor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, out Friday. "And we got really lucky. We got a happy baby. He's slept through the night since three months old, which is the day I started working again. He's a great sleeper."

meghan trainor Meghan Trainor with husband Daryl Sabara and son Riley | Credit: Nolwen Cifuentes

Since becoming a mom, Trainor is busier than ever, co-hosting Peacock's Top Chef Family Style (streaming now) and judging Clash of the Cover Bands (premiering Oct. 13 on E!). Trainor and her brother Ryan just launched a new podcast, Workin' on It. She'll also release a deluxe version of her holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, on Oct. 29, and she's working on new music, too.

The Grammy winner was set to tour with Maroon 5 last year before the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on pause.

"As soon as COVID had hit and we knew we were going to be stuck at home for months, we were like, 'It's kind of now or never, right? Let's go,' " Trainor says of deciding to get pregnant during lockdown. "But it's crazy to think that two different lives that would've been."

meghan trainor Meghan Trainor | Credit: Nolwen Cifuentes

Trainor underwent a Caesarean section because Riley was breech, but she hopes to further expand her family, despite the difficult birth.

"I'm ready for three more kids!" she says.

Despite the emotional challenges of the last few years, Trainor — who has been open about her debilitating battle with panic disorder — has learned to find joy in the small, sweet moments.

"I'm happiest nowadays when I'm putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, 'We made the best baby,' " she says. "We got so blessed."