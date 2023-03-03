Pregnant Meghan Trainor Dons Sparkly Two-Piece and Sings New Song 'Mother' with Son Riley

The singer is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on March 3, 2023
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Dons Sparkly Two Piece and Sings New Song 'Mother' with Son Riley
Meghan Trainor and son Riley. Photo: Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Meghan Trainor is all about that bump!

The singer — who is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara — shared an adorable video on Instagram Friday of herself dancing to her soon-to-be-released song "Mother."

In the clip, Trainor, 29, could be seen wearing a sparkly two-piece ensemble that exposed her midriff and accentuated her growing baby bump.

Her 2-year-old son Riley also made an appearance in the video and was seen to the side of the camera's view, before he latched on to his mom's leg at one point.

"Riley is ready for #MOTHER 🤰💖 3.10 💖," Trainor captioned her post, adding the hashtags, "#IAmYourMother" and "#21WeeksPregnant."

Trainor and Sabara, 30, first shared their exciting baby news earlier this year, confirming that their second child together is on the way.

"What a blessing," Trainor told PEOPLE exclusively in January. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant."

"And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams,' " she added. "I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

The "All About That Bass" singer later chatted with PEOPLE again last month about her second pregnancy and revealed that she already knows a lot about her soon-to-be newborn.

"Everything's done," Trainor said. "We know the gender. We know the name. We know the full name."

"I've already painted the room. I'm prepared this time," she added.

