Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby

Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child in February 2021

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 4, 2023 11:42 AM
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor. Photo: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Meghan Trainor is giving her fans a peek into the adorable moment she found out she was expecting another baby.

In a short video clip posted on Instagram, the "Made You Look" singer, 29, can be seen in her pajamas cycling through different emotions following her pregnancy test result. She can be seen putting a hand over her mouth in shock, then mimicking an excited scream and holding her chest to remind herself to breathe.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. That s— lit up so fast. Oh my God," she says, holding up the pregnancy test with a positive symbol to the camera during an emotional part of the video.

She captioned the post: "The moment I found out I was pregnant with baby No. 2 🥹 @darylsabara #pregnancytest"

Trainor confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that she and husband Daryl Sabara, 30, were expecting their second child.

"What a blessing," Trainor told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

The "All About That Bass" singer and the Spy Kids actor are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh, no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'" said Trainor, who also opened up about her happy news on the Today show Monday morning.

Meghan Trainor Dear Future Mama
'Dear Future Mama' by Meghan Trainor. Courtesy HarperCollins

In addition to getting ready for her second baby, Trainor is also preparing for the release of her first book, Dear Future Mama, in which she opens up about her experience with pregnancy, with weigh-in from her OB-GYN, registered dietician and personal trainer. She added that she hoped the book will be beneficial to first-time mothers.

"I know not everyone has access to the amazing people who I have access to. So my dietician is in the book and gives advice for every trimester. My trainer is in the book, and there's pictures showing you what you can do for workouts because you can still work out when you're pregnant, and it's safe — I didn't know that."

Dear Future Mama will hit shelves on April 25.

Related Articles
Meghan Trainor baby announcement
Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'
Meghan Trainor baby announcement
Meghan Trainor Thought She Was on Her Period Before Confirming Pregnancy: 'That Was Me Implanting'
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Meghan Trainor Says She and Husband Daryl Sabara 'Only' Fight Over Food Preferences
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Daryl Sabara attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Daryl Sabara Shares His Sobriety Journey: 'Being Alone Is Kind of a Trigger for Me'
Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9 Month Bump with Her Mom's While Expecting Her
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says Her Goal for Next Year Is to Be Pregnant Again: 'Trying to Make 4 Children'
meghan trainor family christmas
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Christmas with Son Riley — See the Adorable Photos!
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating with Meghan Trainor During Interview Conducted on Side-By-Side Toilets
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating with Meghan Trainor During Interview Conducted on Side-By-Side Toilets
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZFBI2yiAO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D meghantrainor Verified My little 🦁🧡 1h
Meghan Trainor and Son Riley Dress Up as Zookeeper and Lion in Cute Photos for Halloween
Meghan Trainors son joins her at today show for album release
Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Supports Mom in Crowd at 'Today' Performance — See the Cute Clip!
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a 'Dark Place' Due to Her C-Section Scar
Meghan Trainor on Dropping New Album
Meghan Trainor on Dropping Album Same Day as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen: 'A Good Day for Pop'