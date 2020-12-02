Meghan Trainor Says Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis Is 'Tiny Bump' in Pregnancy: 'It's Manageable'

Meghan Trainor is currently expecting her first child, a son, with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is opening up about a "bump in the road" during her pregnancy.

The "No Excuses" singer, 26, is currently expecting her first child, a son, with her husband Daryl Sabara. Trainor told Today on Wednesday that she is experiencing gestational diabetes, though she says she and the baby are doing well and she manages the complication by monitoring what she eats.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Got a little tiny bump in the road — I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's okay. And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," Trainor said. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."

"It's nice to learn so much about food and health," she added, "and [it's] nice to hear that so many women experienced this."

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that first arises during pregnancy, and, according to the Mayo Clinic, "expectant mothers can help control gestational diabetes by eating healthy foods, exercising and, if necessary, taking medication."

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, somewhere between 2 percent and 10 percent of women are diagnosed annually with gestational diabetes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The singer, who has a new holiday album out titled A Very Trainor Christmas, also shared how she plans to celebrate the holiday season with Sabara, 28, while awaiting their baby boy. The mom-to-be also has her birthday and wedding anniversary to mark in December.

"Because we're pregnant, you know, we don't drink, we don't party," said Trainor. "At this point, I don't know what we can do to celebrate, but I'm gonna be happy — and I told everyone for my birthday just give me baby stuff."

Last month, Trainor told Today about how she switched up her lifestyle after developing gestational diabetes, including how her food cravings have altered.

"If I said, 'I want Fritos,' he'd be like, 'Yes, ma'am! Right away!' " she said of her husband's willingness to fulfill her every food need, adding that after the diagnosis: "I got a trainer and I stopped eating crap."

Image zoom Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Trainor and the Spy Kids actor tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, and they announced they are expecting during an appearance on the Today show in October.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," the mom-to-be teased at the time, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest."

As Trainor said, "Hit it, Daryl," her husband proudly revealed, "We're pregnant!"