A son is on his way, the singer revealed on Tuesday's The Kelly Clarkson Show

Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals the Sex of Her First Child on the Way with Husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's little Spy Kid is a boy!

The pregnant singer, 26, revealed to Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show Tuesday that her baby on the way will be a son — though she initially thought she was expecting a girl.

"I did all those [old wives' tales] online — how fast is the heartbeat? Where do your hips go? — and I was wrong."

"I'm just over halfway and I don't know when to buy stuff!" said the "All About That Bass" hitmaker. "People want to buy me stuff, but I don't want to have two cribs .. what do I do?! Help me!"

Trainor and her actor husband, 28, announced they were expecting their first child together during an appearance on the Today show earlier this month.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," the mom-to-be teased, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest."

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep," said Trainor. "We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, 'I will have the most babies in the world.' "

She added, "Every time I see you, I'm like, 'It's going to happen' — and it finally happened!"

The pop star and Spy Kids actor married in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018. The pair began dating two years earlier, when they were set up by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz. And they knew they were in it for the long haul from the start.

"I definitely was positive month one when he was on tour with me, and we were like basically living together on the road," Trainor told PEOPLE in 2018.