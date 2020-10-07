Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant! Singer and Husband Daryl Sabara Expecting First Child: 'Beyond Happy'

The "All About That Bass" singer and the Spy Kids actor — who wed in 2018 — are expecting their first child together

All about that baby!

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together, the couple announced Wednesday during an appearance on the Today show.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," the mom-to-be teased, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest."

As Trainor says, "Hit it, Daryl," her husband proudly reveals, "We're pregnant!"

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep," says Trainor. "We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, 'I will have the most babies in the world.' "

She adds, "Every time I see you, I'm like, it's going to happen — and it finally happened!".

The pop star, 26, and the Spy Kids actor, 28, married in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018. The pair began dating two years earlier, when they were set up by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz. And they knew they were in it for the long haul from the start

"I definitely was positive month one when he was on tour with me, and we were like basically living together on the road," Trainor told PEOPLE in 2018.

At the time, Sabara added: "It's super cheesy, but when you know, you know. As soon as she walked in the room and I saw her, I just knew: This is the one."

And the Grammy winner and the actor have always been vocal about wanting to start a family.

"If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo right now!" Trainor told PEOPLE in an interview just before her wedding. "We're ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids! We're both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like 'How to take care of an infant.' [Laughs] We're just getting prepared every single day."

In January, Trainor told PEOPLE that while they weren't trying yet, they were certainly, well, practicing. At the time, she opened up about her two brothers living under the same roof as her and Sabara — but confirmed they don't get in the way of her happy newlywed life when she quipped, "No, the doors are soundproof!”

In the same interview, Trainor said she was anxious to expand her family, as soon as she finished touring for her latest album, Treat Myself.

"I'm hounding everyone, like, 'When can I get pregnant?’ I think after the tour, I'm just going to get it going," she said. "I definitely want a village!"

Trainor's touring schedule — and her opening set for Maroon 5 — was sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it seems plans changed.

Now as Trainor prepares to welcome her first child, Sabara is undoubtedly taking very good care of her. Earlier this year, the "Nice to Meet Ya" singer told PEOPLE her doting husband won't stop spoiling her.

"He'll get dinner for me and set it all up for me, and he knows what I want to drink, makes my ginger ale with my ice." Trainor said at the time.