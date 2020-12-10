Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals Why She's 'Scared' to Give Birth: 'I Need My Mama'

Meghan Trainor has some delivery-room concerns.

The 26-year-old "Lips Are Movin" singer is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, a son due in early February. Since the ongoing pandemic has limited the number of people allowed in the hospital room during labor, Trainor says she's a little worried that her mom Kelli won't be able to be there with her.

"I'm scared of birth," she told Philadelphia radio station B101.1 on Wednesday, "of, like, not being able to have my mom in the room. Because they can barely let your husband in the room, then I'm like, 'But I need my Mama!' "

"I just need my head rubs, how do I do this?" says Trainor, before adding, "But, I can do it."

The singer says she feels "super healthy" and jokes that "my baby's not ginormous inside me, you know, so that's good!"

"We're so excited, and we planned it out. When I tell people that it's scary to go to my appointments alone they're like, 'Well don't have a baby in quarantine,' " she says with a laugh. "I just didn't want to travel so much when I was pregnant and I knew this was the time to stay home and elevate my feet. Some appointments my husband got to go to and some he didn't, but those appointments the doctors were very nice to me and set up a whole FaceTime and it was always good."

The star also appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, when she showed off her baby bump to host Jimmy Fallon, remarking that she is "so pregnant" and saying, "It's real!" She also opened up about the plus-side of being pregnant during quarantine.

"It's great, not traveling. If I felt sick, at least I'm at home," says Trainor. "I was so lucky for that."

Trainor also shared how she's monitoring her health after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes, explaining that she is careful about what she eats and keeps an eye on her blood work.

"We're good now, I've been crushing it. It's like game for me and I'm winning," she says. "It's nice to know we're both healthy."

Trainor and the Spy Kids actor tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, and they announced they are expecting during an appearance on the Today show in October.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," the mom-to-be teased at the time, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest." As Trainor said, "Hit it, Daryl," her husband proudly revealed, "We're pregnant!"