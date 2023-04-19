Meghan Trainor Reveals Husband Shaved Her Legs (and 'Everything'!) When Her Baby Bump Got Too Big

The "Mother" singer will release her first book, Dear Future Mama, on April 25

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 09:00 AM
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor. Photo: Courtesy

Meghan Trainor is keeping it real when it comes to pregnancy life.

On April 25, the "Mother" singer, 29, will release Dear Future Mama, a guide to pregnancy, birth and new motherhood that she wrote after welcoming her 2-year-old son Riley with her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, 30.

But before the book drops, Trainor — who is now expecting her second child with Sabara — opened up to PEOPLE, getting very candid about her her first pregnancy and how life changed after. See: Trainor revealing that Sabara shaved her legs when her bump got too big.

For more on Meghan Trainor and her new book Dear Future Mama, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Meghan Trainor and son Riley.
Meghan Trainor and son Riley.
L: Caption Meghan Trainor and son Riley. PHOTO: Courtesy
R: Caption Meghan Trainor and son Riley. PHOTO: Courtesy

In fact, "He shaved everything," Trainor tells PEOPLE of Sabara, whom she wed in 2018. "For the C-section, I don't know why, but I was like, 'I want a clear path. I want nothing in the way, so make sure it's gorgeous down there,' so they could see everything. And he did that for me."

Trainor adds: "I told him yesterday, 'I'm at that point where I can't see, I can't reach, I can't bend.' He'll do anything for me. And I'm finally at a place where when I have to get up to pee, I say, 'Push,' and Daryl rolls me off [the bed]."

And Sabara's support has only continued into parenting — especially when Trainor was recovering after delivering Riley via C-section.

Meghan Trainor baby announcement
Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara. Courtesy of Meghan Trainor

"He changed my diapers, he would take the bloody underwear for me and throw it away... I had a C-section; how do I bend down to pick up my underwear and my diapers? Because you have to wear diapers after," Trainor says. "I was like, 'Daryl, I got to pee, come with me.' And some husbands, some couples we talk to, they're like, 'He did what?' And I'm like, 'Well, how else would I get them up?' I don't get it. I'm like, 'How do people survive without a Daryl?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now as Trainor prepares to welcome her next baby, she says she's already down to write a sequel to Dear Future Mama because "this pregnancy is completely opposite" from her first, from symptoms to cravings and everything in between.

And she and Sabara can't wait for Riley to have a sibling.

"I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,'" says Trainor. "I'm the best version of me. Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!"

Related Articles
THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP-“New World Order”- Amber and Troy of Team Australia in THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, season 1, episode 7 streaming on Paramount +, 2023. CREDIT: Jonne Roriz / Paramount +
'The Challenge: World Championships' Sees 4 Players Go Home in 1 Week — and 1 of Them Is Pregnant!
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl Says She Thinks Her Kids Are 'Really Overwhelmed' by All Their Pets: 'I Feel Bad'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTvkAdvZGi/?hl=en Felt cute ‘n large, never deleting 💘 2w
Ireland Baldwin to Keep Rest of Pregnancy as 'Private as Possible' After Increase in Health Anxiety
Da Brat Reflects on Pregnancy as She Celebrates Her 49th Birthday: 'I Can Do All Things'
Da Brat Reflects on Her Pregnancy as She Celebrates Her 49th Birthday: 'I Can Do All Things'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrB-reTPUU0/?img_index=4. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Throwback Baby Photos with Dad Alec Baldwin and Mom Kim Basinger
Janet Jackson Says She Loves ‘Everything’ About Being a Mom to 5-Year-Old Son Eissa: ‘I Love It All’
Janet Jackson Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom to 6-Year-Old Son Eissa
MLB Pitcher Sparks Debate as He Slams Airline for Making His Pregnant Wife Clean Up After Their Kids
Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnant Sister Cried as She Was Made to Clean Kids' Mess on Flight
Joy-Anna Duggar Says Her 'Hormones Have Been Insane' As She Prepares to Welcome Third Child
Joy-Anna Duggar Says Her 'Hormones Have Been Insane' as She Prepares to Welcome Third Child
Austin Burke, Lexy burke
Austin Burke and Wife Lexy Expecting Their First Baby This Fall: 'Beyond Excited' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on February 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan's Family and Friends Celebrate Her During Baby Shower — See the Photos!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Monaleo attends Toast To Black Hollywood Celebration at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
Monaleo Reveals She Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Stunna 4 Vegas
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Says His Goal in Life Is to Love and Provide for His 12 Kids: 'I Choose to Live This Way'
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Which of Their Kids Could Co-Host on 'Live' (Exclusive)
Ant Anstead Takes Hudson to London for Quality Time with Older Siblings on First Trip Out of the Country
Ant Anstead Says He Has the 'Best of Both Worlds' When It Comes to Co-Parenting: 'Very Privileged'
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon on Whether His 11 Kids Spend Time Together: 'The Only Person Who Would Benefit Is Me'
Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Talks Parenting Older Kids: It's 'Hard' to 'Be a Teen Right Now' (Exclusive)