Meghan Trainor Reveals Husband Shaved Her Legs (and 'Everything'!) When Her Baby Bump Got Too Big

Meghan Trainor is keeping it real when it comes to pregnancy life.

On April 25, the "Mother" singer, 29, will release Dear Future Mama, a guide to pregnancy, birth and new motherhood that she wrote after welcoming her 2-year-old son Riley with her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, 30.

But before the book drops, Trainor — who is now expecting her second child with Sabara — opened up to PEOPLE, getting very candid about her her first pregnancy and how life changed after. See: Trainor revealing that Sabara shaved her legs when her bump got too big.

In fact, "He shaved everything," Trainor tells PEOPLE of Sabara, whom she wed in 2018. "For the C-section, I don't know why, but I was like, 'I want a clear path. I want nothing in the way, so make sure it's gorgeous down there,' so they could see everything. And he did that for me."

Trainor adds: "I told him yesterday, 'I'm at that point where I can't see, I can't reach, I can't bend.' He'll do anything for me. And I'm finally at a place where when I have to get up to pee, I say, 'Push,' and Daryl rolls me off [the bed]."

And Sabara's support has only continued into parenting — especially when Trainor was recovering after delivering Riley via C-section.

"He changed my diapers, he would take the bloody underwear for me and throw it away... I had a C-section; how do I bend down to pick up my underwear and my diapers? Because you have to wear diapers after," Trainor says. "I was like, 'Daryl, I got to pee, come with me.' And some husbands, some couples we talk to, they're like, 'He did what?' And I'm like, 'Well, how else would I get them up?' I don't get it. I'm like, 'How do people survive without a Daryl?'"

Now as Trainor prepares to welcome her next baby, she says she's already down to write a sequel to Dear Future Mama because "this pregnancy is completely opposite" from her first, from symptoms to cravings and everything in between.

And she and Sabara can't wait for Riley to have a sibling.

"I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,'" says Trainor. "I'm the best version of me. Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!"