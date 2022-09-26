Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

Meghan Trainor spoke out about feeling guilted by nurses while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 10:46 AM
Meghan Trainor and son for Romper cR: Amy Harrity
Photo: Amy Harrity

Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.

Trainor, 28, explained that Riley spent some time in the NICU because he struggled to wake up to feed, something she revealed nurses insinuated was her fault.

"They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," she explained.

"It was really f---ed up. They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up," Trainor continued.

"They said, 'It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.' I'd be like 'Really? Can't you just zap him and get him up?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Amy Harrity
C: Caption . PHOTO: Amy Harrity
R: Caption . PHOTO: Amy Harrity

Elsewhere in the interview, Trainor talked about turning her attic into a schoolroom for Riley and the other children she and Sabara hope to have, noting that they are ready to start trying for a second baby this fall.

"I would love twins," she shared. "A two-for-one deal," adding they want three or four kids in total.

"I want to hire a preschool teacher that will be able to teach emotions," she said of how she pictures the homeschooling experience. "How to handle it when you want to freak out and scream, because they don't usually do that."

Her reason for homeschooling, she explained, is partially due to her own experiences in school growing up but is also influenced by current events.

"Not to get dark here, but [in regular schools, you have to worry about] guns and all that stuff. I don't really want to send my kids somewhere where I'm just like, 'Hope to see you later!' It's horrible," she shared.

"Everyone tells me, 'You can't keep your kid in a bubble,' and I'm like, 'Oh, but I can.'"

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Trainor opened up about how her songwriting and recording process has changed since becoming a mom.

"The schedule's different because I told everyone, 'Get at my house at 11 a.m. and get out by 6 p.m,'" she shared, adding her crew was also okay with her taking "baby breaks."

"I could be like, "Be right back, guys. I'm going to go give my kid a bath." I'm lucky to have my studio right here in my house. A lot of people are like, 'I don't like work at home.' I love it; I don't want to go anywhere!"

"The luxury of that was significant, and I'm lucky enough that I can work from home and see my baby. It made me really just respect mamas who work even more. I'm lucky that I get to see him."

Related Articles
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Meghan Trainor son Riley with glasses
Meghan Trainor Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet' Son Riley After Getting His First Pair of Glasses
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Shares Prince Harry's Reaction to People Saying She Was 'Lucky' That He 'Chose' Her
Bea Dunn babies
Beau Dunn and Husband James Fay Welcome Twin Babies: 'Feels Like a Miracle'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Talks Mom Guilt, Oversharing and Family Drama Behind New Single 'Bad for Me'
hilary duff
Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor Enjoy Mom Weekend Getaway: 'So Grateful'
meghan trainor
Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Biggest Parenting Fail: 'I Was Boiling My Son'
Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley's first birthday
Meghan Trainor Celebrates Son Riley's 1st Birthday: 'You Are My Everything'
Meghan Trainor Parents
Meghan Trainor Says She's 'Never Been More Motivated' Since Welcoming Son Riley
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo From Baby Malti's 6 Month Birthday Celebration
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Says She Wants Twins Next: 'Two-in-One — Sounds Like a Deal to Me!'
Meghan Trainor Family
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate First Christmas with 'Sweet' Son Riley — See the Photos
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor's Baby Boy Riley Is Adorable in Polar Bear PJs in Her 'My Kind of Present' Video
Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor Wants to Clear Something Up About Her Side-by-Side Toilets Situation
Paula Reid gives birth to Jordan Reid
CNN's Paula Reid Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Jordan — See the Sweet Photos!