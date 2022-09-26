Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.

Trainor, 28, explained that Riley spent some time in the NICU because he struggled to wake up to feed, something she revealed nurses insinuated was her fault.

"They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," she explained.

"It was really f---ed up. They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up," Trainor continued.

"They said, 'It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.' I'd be like 'Really? Can't you just zap him and get him up?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Trainor talked about turning her attic into a schoolroom for Riley and the other children she and Sabara hope to have, noting that they are ready to start trying for a second baby this fall.

"I would love twins," she shared. "A two-for-one deal," adding they want three or four kids in total.

"I want to hire a preschool teacher that will be able to teach emotions," she said of how she pictures the homeschooling experience. "How to handle it when you want to freak out and scream, because they don't usually do that."

Her reason for homeschooling, she explained, is partially due to her own experiences in school growing up but is also influenced by current events.

"Not to get dark here, but [in regular schools, you have to worry about] guns and all that stuff. I don't really want to send my kids somewhere where I'm just like, 'Hope to see you later!' It's horrible," she shared.

"Everyone tells me, 'You can't keep your kid in a bubble,' and I'm like, 'Oh, but I can.'"

Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Trainor opened up about how her songwriting and recording process has changed since becoming a mom.

"The schedule's different because I told everyone, 'Get at my house at 11 a.m. and get out by 6 p.m,'" she shared, adding her crew was also okay with her taking "baby breaks."

"I could be like, "Be right back, guys. I'm going to go give my kid a bath." I'm lucky to have my studio right here in my house. A lot of people are like, 'I don't like work at home.' I love it; I don't want to go anywhere!"

"The luxury of that was significant, and I'm lucky enough that I can work from home and see my baby. It made me really just respect mamas who work even more. I'm lucky that I get to see him."