Meghan Trainor Says She's 'Never Been More Motivated' Since Welcoming Son Riley

The singer opens up to Parents for their March cover story about her first year with her baby boy Riley

Meghan Trainor is looking back on her first year with son Riley.

In the March cover story for Parents, the 28-year-old singer opens up about life with her 10-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara, and how motherhood has impacted her career as well as her mental and physical health.

"I think when you have a kid you just realize, 'Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.' I've never been more motivated," says Trainor.

When it comes to her physical health and working out, the "All About That Bass" artist says, "I look at Riley and think, 'I'm going to do anything I can to live forever.' "

As for her music, Trainor, who has a new album set to release this year, says her "lyrics are changing" as a new mom.

"It feels like I'm telling my truth," she says of her new music. "I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I'm writing about how I feel in this moment."

"But it's not like every day is sad," she explains. "It's more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain't easy, and I have to get up and keep going."

Trainor adds that she's committed to "telling the hard parts" about motherhood in her new songs.

For example, the artist says, "A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, 'I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy,' " which is something she's had a hard time relating to.

"I love my baby, but I can't look at my stretch marks and honestly say, 'Wow, I love them,' you know?" says Trainor.

While giving birth to Riley, Trainor underwent a cesarean section because he was breech, but she recently told PEOPLE that she hopes to further expand her family, despite the difficult birth.

"I'm ready for three more kids!" she said in September.