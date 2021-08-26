Meghan Trainor Jokes Son Riley, 6 Months, Is 'Gonna Kill Me' When He's Older Over New Baby Photos

Meghan Trainor shares 6-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara

By Georgia Slater
August 26, 2021 01:51 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Meghan Trainor/Instagram; Inset: Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Meghan Trainor has a new calling: professional baby photographer!

On Thursday, the "All About That Bass" singer, 27, shared pictures from an adorable photo shoot she conducted with her 6-month-old son Riley.

Trainor, who shares her baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara, set up her son for a variety of different shots, which featured her wide-eyed little boy wearing a white knit hat with ears while sitting in front of a green backdrop.

She also grabbed a few pictures of Riley nestled inside a woven basket and laying on top of a shaggy blue rug.

"I've become a baby photographer….he's gonna kill me when he's a teenager hahaha but COME ONNNN 🥺😭😍💖," she teases.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor on Why She Doesn't Feel 'Guilty' Bottle-Feeding Her Son Riley, 5 Months

Many of Trainor's friends couldn't get over Riley's cuteness, gushing over the little boy in the comments of the photo.

"Stop it!!!!! 💓💓💓💓💓," Mandy Moore wrote while Joey King added, "I mean"

"Oh. My. God," Matthew Koma replied while Paris Hilton dropped a heart-eyed emoji.

Left: Credit: Meghan Trainor/Instagram
Center: Credit: Meghan Trainor/Instagram
Right: Credit: Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Last month, the musician and her husband introduced baby Riley on television for the first time, telling Today co-host Hoda Kotb about their first few months of parenthood.

Trainor said she initially tried to breastfeed her baby boy but eventually came to the decision that bottle-feeding would be the best route for her and her son.

"I did a lot of research before of like why is breastfeeding so hard. Especially with a [Cesarean] section, my body wasn't like, 'Alright, time to make milk,' " she told Kotb.

"I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section. I really struggled making milk. So finally, I was like, 'I'm done!' " Trainor recalled, adding that she "never felt guilty" about her decision to switch to bottle-feeding.

The first-time mom also raved that Riley is the "smiliest, happiest baby."

"If I walk in a room, he just lights up, [he has] the biggest smile," she said. "Nobody told me he's gonna love you so much and light up when you walk in a room. You're like, 'Oh my goodness. We're his everything.' "

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com