Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Welcome First Child, Son Riley

Meghan Trainor, who wed Daryl Sabara in December 2018, previously expressed that she was "scared" of giving birth

Meghan Trainor is all about that baby!

The "Lips Are Movin" singer, 27, welcomed her first child with her husband Daryl Sabara, son Riley on Feb. 8. They announced on Instagram Sunday, along with photos of the family of three at the hospital.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day 💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE 🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" the new mom shared.

"Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps-@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," the proud dad raved.

Trainor and the Spy Kids actor, 28, tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, and they announced that they are expecting during an appearance on the Today show in October.

She previously teased the name they'd picked out for the baby, telling People (the TV Show!): "It's based off of nobody, which is what I wanted. I don't wanna relate him to anybody else. We don't know any other person with this name."

The arrival of Trainor's new addition comes after the artist admitted she was "scared" of child birth.

Trainor, who was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, told Philadelphia radio station B101.1 in December: "I'm scared of birth, of, like, not being able to have my mom in the room. Because they can barely let your husband in the room, then I'm like, 'But I need my Mama!' I just need my head rubs, how do I do this? But, I can do it."

Trainor has kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, including on Feb. 4 when she wrote on Instagram, "IM BOUT TO BE A MAMAAAAA! we are SO close I am freaking out." A week before that, she shared a glowing maternity photo with the caption, "Soooo closeeee💚💚💚 love him so much already."