Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares Sweet Reason Why Daryl Sabara Makes Her Cry: 'I Don't Deserve' Him

Daryl Sabara is ready to do whatever it takes to make sure Meghan Trainor has a comfortable pregnancy!

Sitting down with People (the show!), the singer, 26 — who is expecting her first child, a son — dishes about how she first found out the happy pregnancy news, and how her husband is going the extra mile for her.

"I went on a hike, and then I did the whole pee on a stick and I was like, ‘It’s not gonna say yes,'" Trainor recalls. "And it said ‘yes.’ I remember, my husband and I, he looked at the test first. And I fell to the floor crying, like laughing, joy, crying."

Now in her second trimester, the "All About That Bass" singer says that, "besides growing so large," she's also been experiencing some pain and swelling in her ankles.

"My ankles are blown up and I can't stand on them all day like I used to. My husband massages my feet every night," she adds, before explaining how Sabara has really stepped up to be there for her during this time.

"Especially now, if I have one of those ankle days, he’s like ‘sit down.’ And then he just, like, serves me all day. He’s insane. I’m like, ‘I don’t deserve you,’ and then I cry," Trainor says.

Trainor and Sabara, 28, first announced they were expecting their first child together during an appearance on the Today show earlier this month. Just a couple of weeks later, Trainor went on to reveal the sex of her baby on the way.

Although Trainor's family is keen on celebrating the new arrival, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer shared why she didn't want to have a baby shower.

"I don't want to do a baby shower because I'm too scared of corona," Trainor told the outlet, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I haven't bought a thing [for the nursery] because my mom is like, 'No, don't buy stuff yet. You get the gifts, and then you figure out what's left,'" she added.

And since she doesn't plan to host a shower, Trainor said she will likely go and get everything herself: "I think today is the day I'm going to go in — I'm going to buy everything."

The pop star and Spy Kids actor married in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018. The pair began dating two years earlier when they were set up by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz.

The couple told PEOPLE in 2018 that they knew they were in it for the long haul from the start. "I definitely was positive month one when he was on tour with me, and we were like basically living together on the road," Trainor told PEOPLE in 2018.