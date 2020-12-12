Meghan Trainor is expecting her first child, a son, with husband Daryl Sabara in early February

Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump: 'Only 10 More Weeks to Go!'

Meghan Trainor is counting down the weeks until she can meet her baby boy!

On Saturday, the "Me Too" singer, who is approaching the final weeks of her pregnancy, posted a festive clip to Instagram in which she showed off her growing baby bump.

In the video, Trainor, 26, is standing in front of a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations as she lifts up her Christmas tree-adorned sweater to reveal her bump.

As she looked into the camera, the singer teased that "nobody's gonna know" about her bump if she hides it under her holiday sweater. "How would they know?" she mouthed along to the audio of the clip as she pulled her sweater over her stomach.

"Only 10 more weeks to go!!! 👶🏼🎉🎄🎁🤣," wrote Trainor, who is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara in early February.

The singer also added the hashtag "third trimester" to the post.

Many of Trainor's friends and followers shared their excitement for the singer in the comments of her post.

"Ahhhhhhhhh ❤️😍," replied Sam Smith.

"You look so good!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," added Jojo Siwa's mom, Jessalynn Siwa.

Trainor's baby bump update came just a few days after she shared that she feels "super healthy" during an appearance on Philadelphia radio station B101.1 on Wednesday.

"We're so excited, and we planned it out. When I tell people that it's scary to go to my appointments alone they're like, 'Well don't have a baby in quarantine,'" she said with a laugh. "I just didn't want to travel so much when I was pregnant and I knew this was the time to stay home and elevate my feet. Some appointments my husband got to go to and some he didn't, but those appointments the doctors were very nice to me and set up a whole FaceTime and it was always good."

The mom-to-be also appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, and showed off her baby bump to host Jimmy Fallon, remarking that she is "so pregnant" and saying, "It's real!" She also opened up about the plus-side of being pregnant during the quarantine.

"It's great, not traveling. If I felt sick, at least I'm at home," said Trainor. "I was so lucky for that."

Trainor also shared how she's monitoring her health after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes, explaining that she is careful about what she eats and keeps an eye on her blood work.

"We're good now, I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me and I'm winning," she said. "It's nice to know we're both healthy."

Trainor and the Spy Kids actor, 28, tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, and they announced they are expecting during an appearance on the Today show in October.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," she teased at the time, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest." As Trainor said, "Hit it, Daryl," her husband proudly revealed, "We're pregnant!"