Meghan Trainor Felt 'So Much Shame' When Nurses Implied Son 'Came Out Asleep' Due to Her Antidepressants

Meghan Trainor is looking back at a difficult moment after the delivery of her baby boy.

While speaking about her new book Dear Future Mama on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the singer explained why she included a "huge" chapter on mental health as it was a "big debate" whether she wanted to stay on her antidepressants while pregnant with her first baby, son Riley.

Trainor, who is expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara, recalled feeling "so much shame" after Riley was born as some nurses implied that the reason he came out "sleepy" may have been because she was taking antidepressants during the pregnancy.

"It was a big debate, do I stay on my antidepressants or not? It was very safe, I got it approved by all my doctors, but my first OBGYN, this guy was like, 'Oh you can throw those candies away,' " Trainor told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "I was like devastated."

"[Riley] came out asleep, and that's what they literally called it, he's 'sleepy.' And I was like, 'Wake him up, like what do you mean?' " Trainor recalled. "Some people were like, 'Oh it's because you were on your antidepressants.'"

"My doctors, I called them and was like, 'You said nothing would happen!' And they said there's no science that backs that up, they're just pointing fingers," she continued. "I just felt so much shame, I just had a crazy surgery and I'm on all these drugs and I feel miserable and to get pointed at to say it's your fault that your kid's asleep."

"My doctor who did the C-section was like, 'C-sections are gnarly like the baby had trauma coming out. It happens all the time, it's unpredictable and you did nothing wrong,'" she added.

In Trainor's upcoming book, out Tuesday, she opens up about the birth of her son Riley, whom she welcomed via cesarean section in 2021.

When Riley was born, he struggled with breathing issues and spent several days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before he was healthy enough to go home.

The "Mother" singer, 29, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the birth when Riley was rushed to the NICU with Sabara while Trainor was left being sewn up on the surgical table.

Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor and son Riley. Daryl Sabara/Instagram

"Usually when you're being sewn up for 45 minutes, you're like, 'Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.' But I was laying there alone," Trainor recently told PEOPLE. "In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she's crying on the phone, like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'We're fine.' And then when I tell people what happened, they're like, 'Jesus Christ,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?'"

Once home with her husband and baby, Trainor realized something was wrong when she began having nightmares and flashbacks to the C-section.

"I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home,' " Trainor said. "I had to learn how traumatic it was."