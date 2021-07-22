"I really struggled making milk. So finally I was like, 'I'm done!' " Meghan Trainor told Hoda Kotb on Thursday's episode of Today

Meghan Trainor on Why She Doesn't Feel 'Guilty' Bottle-Feeding Her Son Riley, 5 Months

Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as a new mom and her decision to bottle-feed her baby boy.

On Thursday's episode of Today, the "All About That Bass" singer, 27, and husband Daryl Sabara, 29, introduced their 5-month-old son Riley on television for the first time, telling co-host Hoda Kotb about their first few months of parenthood.

Trainor says she initially tried to breastfeed her baby boy but eventually came to the decision that bottle-feeding would be the best route for her and her son.

"I did a lot of research before of like why is breastfeeding so hard. Especially with a [Cesarean] section, my body wasn't like, 'Alright, time to make milk,' " she tells Kotb.

"I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section. I really struggled making milk. So finally, I was like, 'I'm done!' " Trainor recalls, adding that she "never felt guilty" about her decision to switch to bottle-feeding.

"Everyone was like, 'Good for you. I'm proud that you even tried,' " she shares.

The first-time mom also gushes that Riley is the "smiliest, happiest baby."

"If I walk in a room, he just lights up, [he has] the biggest smile," she says. "Nobody told me he's gonna love you so much and light up when you walk in a room. You're like, 'Oh my goodness. We're his everything.' "

Last month, the Grammy winner spoke out for the first time about the "terrifying" delivery of her son back in February.

In an interview with Today, the singer revealed that her newborn was breech and had "breathing issues" immediately after delivery.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," Trainor said of her son. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' "

Doctors then told Trainor Riley was having breathing issues, which the new mom said was "terrifying."

Riley was immediately rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit and had to have a feeding tube.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away," Trainor told Today. "That was probably the worst part."

The pop singer added, "But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Back in April, Trainor posted a video to TikTok, documenting Riley's early days. The video explored how Riley was intubated after his birth, and that Trainor had to FaceTime him.

As hard as it was, the clip ended with joy, with Riley being placed on Trainor's chest. The rest of the video showed Riley's growth, how he was taken off the tubes, and other various happy moments he had with his parents.