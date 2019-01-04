Meghan Trainor Is Ready to Be 'Totally Preggo' After Wedding: 'I Want Some Children!'

Meghan Trainor is all about those babies!

The “No Excuses” singer, 25, tells PEOPLE she and husband Daryl Sabara, 26, are anxious to start their family now that they’re newlyweds.

“If we could do it how we want to, we’d be, like, totally preggo right now!” says Trainor, who wed the Spy Kids star on Dec. 22 in an intimate backyard ceremony at their L.A. home.

However, the pop star says they’ll wait to expand their family until she goes on tour for her upcoming third album, Treat Myself, due in 2019.

“We’re ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids!” adds Trainor. “We’re both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like ‘How to take care of an infant.’ [Laughs] We’re just getting prepared every single day. But I’m gonna tour this album, then start thinking about doing it.”

Indeed, Sabara can’t wait to be a dad.

“I feel like we’ve already been married since we’ve been together, but I guess it’s just that special bond,” he says. “We just want kids. I’m excited to be her husband so I can be a dad and we can have kids together.”