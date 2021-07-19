Baby Riley dresses like dad Daryl Sabara's Spy Kids character Juni Cortez by wearing a onesie with the OSS logo, the spy organization featured in the film

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Baby Boy Riley Looks Identical to Dad in New Photos: 'Juni Jr'

The OSS is welcoming their youngest agent yet!

On Sunday, new mom Meghan Trainor, 27, shared a series of photos to Instagram of her and Daryl Sabara's infant son Riley in which the 5-month-old looks exactly like his father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photos, baby Riley wears an orange onesie alluding to Sabara's breakout film Spy Kids, in which he plays young spy Juni Cortez.

Riley's onesie features the OSS logo, the spy organization featured in the film.

"Juni Jr 🥺🧡," Trainor captioned the photos of her baby boy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

meghan trainor baby Credit: meghan trainor/ instagram

meghan trainor baby Credit: meghan trainor/ instagram

Riley is a mirror image of Sabara, 29, as he giggles in the photos. In one picture, the first-time dad holds his son while Riley puts his hand on his father's face.

Many of the couple's famous friends couldn't help but gush over baby Riley in the comments of the photo.

"Cutest little fam," Hilary Duff wrote, while Queer Eye's Bobby Berk added, "Omg. So cute!!!!!"

Michael Bublé left a string of heart emojis while Whitney Cummings dropped several heart-eye emojis.

Last month, the "All About That Bass" singer paid tribute to her husband as he celebrated his first Father's Day.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Meghan Trainor Credits Working Out with Helping Her Prepare for Childbirth

"I got to watch you become a father this year and it was beyond beautiful," the musician wrote. "Happy First Father's Day @darylsabara you are already an incredible father 4 months in! Our baby is so lucky to have you as a dad ❤️"

Trainor also shared a sweet video of herself, Riley and Sabara a week earlier in honor of the actor's 29th birthday. In the clip, Riley sat on his mom's lap while his parents took turns saying, "I love you."

After a few moments, the baby responded with an adorable babble that sounded similar to "I love you," earning cheers from all the adults in the room and excited grins from Trainor and Sabara.