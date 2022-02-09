Meghan Trainor Celebrates Son Riley's 1st Birthday: 'You Are My Everything'

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara said they've had the "best year of my life" while celebrating their son Riley's 1st birthday

Meghan Trainor's baby boy is 1!

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer celebrated her son Riley's first birthday, sharing several photos with her baby boy and husband Daryl Sabara. In the sweet snaps, Riley is sitting in a high chair with a decorated cake, surrounded by several balloons.

The proud parents smiled and kissed their first child on the cheek while one photo captured the moment Riley rubbed icing onto Trainor's face.

"Happy birthday Riley! You are my everything! I love you to the moon and back. Best year of my life😭🥰🎂1️⃣," Trainor and Sabara captioned their joint Instagram post.

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley's first birthday Credit: meghan trainor/ instagram

Several other celebrities and friends of the family commented under the post wishing Riley a happy birthday, including Mandy Moore, Natasha Bedingfield, Nicole Scherzinger, and more.

On her Instagram Story, Trainor later shared a photo of Riley with a very unimpressed facial expression as he sat in front of his birthday cake.

"When you finally get to eat cake but it's sugar free," the mom of one wrote before asking fans to make the photo a meme.

The singer recently opened up about how motherhood has impacted her career as well as her mental and physical health in her March cover story for Parents.

"I think when you have a kid you just realize, 'Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.' I've never been more motivated," said Trainor.

As for her music, the "All About That Bass" artist, who has a new album set to release this year, said her "lyrics are changing" as a new mom.

"It feels like I'm telling my truth," she said of her new music. "I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I'm writing about how I feel in this moment."

"But it's not like every day is sad," she explained. "It's more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain't easy, and I have to get up and keep going."

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley's first birthday Credit: meghan trainor/ instagram

While giving birth to Riley, Trainor underwent a cesarean section because he was breech, but she recently told PEOPLE that she hopes to further expand her family, despite that difficult birth.

"I'm ready for three more kids!" she said in September.