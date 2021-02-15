Meghan Trainor recently welcomed her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, who starred in the Spy Kids movies as a kid

Meghan Trainor Says She 'Can't Wait' to Dress Newborn Son in Spy Kids Halloween Costume 'Someday'

Meghan Trainor is so excited to dress up her baby boy like his dad Daryl Sabara.

On Sunday, Trainor, 27, and Sabara, 28, announced the birth of their first child, son Riley, on social media. Along with the announcement, the couple shared photos of baby Riley at the hospital, including an image of the new mom with her son after welcoming him via cesarean section on Feb. 8.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day 💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE 🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" Trainor captioned her photos on Instagram.

"Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps-@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," the proud dad raved in his own post.

Many of their famous friends congratulated them on the arrival of their baby boy, including Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

"Oh my God. Happy Valentine's Day Riley. Love you Meghan and Daryl. Congratulations. Your [sic] going to be amazing parents and teach baby Riley all about Spy Kids and MUSIC!!" the actress, 16, wrote in the comment section of Trainor's post.

"@milliebobbybrown I can't wait to dress him up as Spy Kids for Halloween someday," Trainor replied to Brown, adding, "We love u and miss u!!"

Also, another friend who shared in the comments section was Chloë Grace Moretz, who set Trainor up with Sabara. "Congrats !!! I love you guys so much @meghan_trainor," Moretz, 24, wrote on Sabara's post.

Trainor first met Sabara in 2014 at a Los Angeles house party before her rise to fame later that year. Then in 2016, Moretz played matchmaker and sparks flew between the couple. After a year of dating, Sabara proposed to Trainor in front of her family during a trip to Palm Springs in December 2017.

They wed on Dec. 22, 2018, and announced they were expecting during an appearance on the Today show last October.