Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Christmas with Son Riley — See the Adorable Photos!

The couple's son, 21 months, looked too cute on the holiday in a dark teal velour vest, pants and matching bowtie

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 10:55 AM
meghan trainor family christmas
Photo: Meghan Trainor/instagram

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara enjoyed a joyful Christmas with their little family.

On Wednesday, the singer mom, 29, shared photos of her holiday with Sabara and son Riley, 21 months. The family of three celebrated the festive day alongside family, posing for sweet photos in front of a decorated Christmas tree and presents.

In cute snaps from the day, little Riley looked adorable in a dark teal velour vest, pants and matching bowtie that also coordinated with his tiny glasses. The toddler appeared to enjoy his second Christmas, riding around in a green Little Tikes car and getting lots of love from his family.

"Christmas 2022!🎄❤️🎁❤️🎄," Trainor captioned her Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her new album in June, Trainor opened up about the changes in her songwriting process since becoming a mom.

"The schedule's different because I told everyone, 'Get at my house at 11 a.m. and get out by 6 p.m.' So we would write a song and then I'd be like, 'It's dinner time, goodbye.' And we would have baby breaks," she shared.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Meghan Trainor/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Meghan Trainor/instagram

"I could be like, "Be right back, guys. I'm going to go give my kid a bath." I'm lucky to have my studio right here in my house. A lot of people are like, "I don't like work at home." I love it; I don't want to go anywhere!"

Noting that the "luxury of that was significant," the musician said that working from home "made me really just respect mamas who work even more."

Meghan Trainors son joins her at today show for album release
TODAYshow/Twitter, Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I'm lucky that I get to see [my son]. And I talked to my therapist about it," she noted. "I was like, 'What is this guilt I have of not being with my kid and anger that I don't get to see him?'"

"And she's like, 'Oh, that's what every mom goes through. It's called being a working mom.' And I was like, 'This is bull----.' But it's part of the gig," she added.

In October, Riley and Sabara, 30, joined the singer for her performance in New York City after she appeared on Today to talk about the album, where she also talked about growing their family

"It's the greatest thing in the whole world," she said as she looked at Riley wearing a pair of giant headphones in the crowd. "I look at him and I'm like, 'Oh, I need three more,' you know? You just want more of him."

Related Articles
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Meghan Trainor and son for Romper cR: Amy Harrity
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says Her Goal for Next Year Is to Be Pregnant Again: 'Trying to Make 4 Children'
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm — See the Sweet Photos!
Pink
Pink Shares Sweet Family Christmas Photo with Carey Hart and Their Two Kids: 'Love and Gratitude'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmDrZSLZZt/. Meghan King /Instagram
Meghan King Opens Up About Being a Single Mom on Christmas as She Shares Photos with Her Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmXAA0pixp/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating with Meghan Trainor During Interview Conducted on Side-By-Side Toilets
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating with Meghan Trainor During Interview Conducted on Side-By-Side Toilets
Meghan Trainor, Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen All Celebrate Their Birthdays Together
Meghan Trainor, Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen All Celebrate Their Birthdays Together with Fun Instagram Post
Brie Bella christmas 2022
Brie Bella and Husband Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids in Cute Family Photo: 'Sending Love'
Heather Rae El Moussa /Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmO9BmJ2Qb/?hl=en.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Christmas with Stepkids Ahead of First Baby
Jana Kramer Christmas with Kids
Jana Kramer Celebrates 'Christmas Morning' a Day Late with Son Jace and Daughter Jolie
anderson cooper kids
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZFBI2yiAO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D meghantrainor Verified My little 🦁🧡 1h
Meghan Trainor and Son Riley Dress Up as Zookeeper and Lion in Cute Photos for Halloween
Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, honoree Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas
Ciara and Russell Wilson children Santa
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Greet Santa, Make Gingerbread Houses in Christmas Celebration