Hallmark's Meghan Ory Reveals She Was Pregnant While Filming Final Season of 'Chesapeake Shores'

Meghan Ory is looking back on a difficult start to filming the final season of Chesapeake Shores.

The Hallmark star, 39, recently shared on Instagram that she was pregnant with her second baby when filming season 6 of the beloved series. Ory noted that, at the time, she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

The condition, known as HG, is characterized by debilitating nausea and vomiting that severely inhibits a woman's ability to eat or drink and results in significant weight loss. Affecting up to 2 percent of all pregnant women, it can start as early as five weeks into pregnancy and endure for weeks or even months. Kate Middleton and Amy Schumer both experienced the same condition.

"Well that is a wrap on #chesapeakeshores after 6 seasons! I started this season with #hyperemesisgravidarum and ended it with #covid -it has been quite the run! thank you so much to our amazing cast and crew for having so much patience with me while I tried not to barf on anyone," Ory wrote on Instagram, going on to thank husband John Reardon for "being my rock."

"Thank you to my amazing hubby @johnny_reardon_ for holding down the fort and being my rock —and our two, yes two Nannie's for all their support. With mom and dad both on tv shows, two Nannie's was a must! #ittakesavillage I hope everyone that watches enjoys the final season! Xo," she concluded the post.

The actress hinted at her condition in a candid Instagram post in May.

"Onset acting like I'm not going to barf," she wrote alongside a photo of her lying down at work.

Chesapeake Shores premiered on the Hallmark Channel in 2016. Based on author Sherryl Woods' (Sweet Magnolias) book series of the same name, the popular show follows the lives of four generations of O'Brien family members after eldest daughter Abby (Ory) returns home.