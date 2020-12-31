Meghan McCain Says 'There's Nothing Sexier' Than Watching Husband Ben Domenech 'Become a Father'

"It's like you have a secret language you speak to one another," she says of his relationship with daughter Liberty Sage, 3 months

Meghan McCain is "in awe" of her husband's parenting prowess.

In an Instagram tribute on Thursday, The View co-host, 36, raved about her husband, conservative pundit Ben Domenech, ahead of his 39th birthday on Friday. The pair tied the knot in November 2017, and later welcomed their first child together, daughter Liberty Sage, this past September.

McCain shouts out Domenech's dad skills with their 3-month-old daughter, saying they share a "secret language."

"Today is the last day of 2020 and tomorrow is the love of my life's birthday. I don't know what I would do without you Ben. You and Liberty are the best things that have ever happened to me," she says. "This year has brought us even closer together (which I didn't think was possible). You have the most brilliant political mind and were way ahead of the curve on what so [many] Americans were feeling and had the guts to call it out before anyone else would."

"I am constantly in awe of your instincts, grit and courage and the voice you give to the underrepresented in the country," adds McCain. "You are the most loving, supportive, nurturing husband I could dream of and my constant teammate and partner no matter what chaos is thrown at us."

Image zoom Ben Domenech and Meghan McCain | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"There is nothing sexier than watching you become a father," she continues. "I love the way Liberty responds to your voice - it's like you have a secret language you speak to one another. Thank you for keeping both of our hearts wild and never dulling the flame. I know some day we will enter the mountains together old, grey and feral and never return. Happy early birthday baby."

On Wednesday, McCain marveled at how quickly her baby girl is growing. "How is she three months already?!?" she captioned a photo of Liberty sitting between her legs on the floor.

In early October, McCain posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram, writing that "motherhood is euphoria."

"All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," McCain wrote at the time.

"Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body," she continued. "She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full of life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."

McCain went on to thank her husband for "giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together."