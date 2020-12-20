Meghan McCain Shares Throwback Photos from Her Pregnancy with Daughter Liberty: 'Year Wasn't All Bad'

Meghan McCain is looking back at her pregnancy with daughter Liberty Sage as 2020 comes to a close.

On Sunday, The View co-host, who welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech on Sept. 28, shared three throwback photos of her baby bump.

In the bedroom mirror selfies, McCain, 36, posed in profile and showed off her baby bump while dressed in her comfortable clothes.

"11 days left in 2020... the year wasn’t all bad. (Pics from almost a full 9 months and a week before Liberty arrived) ♥️🗽," she captioned the post.

Over two weeks after Liberty's birth, McCain posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram, writing that "motherhood is euphoria."

"All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," the new mom wrote.

"Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body," she continued. "She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."

McCain also thanked her husband, 38, for "giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together."

The Arizona native eventually posted the first image of Liberty on social media on Oct. 14, sharing a sweet photo of herself holding her newborn.

"Bliss," she captioned the photo, adding emojis of a heart and the Statue of Liberty in the caption as a nod to her daughter's name.