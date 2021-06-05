Meghan McCain Cuddles Daughter Liberty, 8 Months, While Taking Her to Swim Lesson: ‘My Mermaid’

Meghan McCain's little one is already testing out the waters.

The View co-host took 8-month-old daughter Liberty Sage out for swim lessons on Friday, documenting the moment with a sweet mother-daughter photo.

"Taking my mermaid to swim lessons today," she captioned the picture on Instagram, which showed her holding her daughter, who was dressed in an adorable purple-and-teal swimsuit.

McCain, 36, and husband Ben Domenech welcomed Liberty in September, with her rep saying at the time that the new mom and her baby girl were "happy and healthy."

Since then, the TV personality and daughter of late Sen. John McCain has shared regular updates on her journey through motherhood.

About two weeks after giving birth, the mother of one opened up about the joys of parenthood.

"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," she wrote on Instagram.

"Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body," she continued. "She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner.

In April, McCain remarked in another post that Liberty is a "twin" of mom Cindy McCain.

"My wildcat ~ grandma @cindymccain's twin and all me in personality," Meghan wrote on her Instagram at the time. "McCain women have strong genes. ♥️🗽♥️🗽."

She previously told PEOPLE in February that Liberty is "obsessed with" Grandma Cindy.

"I was like, maybe [it's] because my mom had four kids, but she was hypnotized by my mom," she said in February.