Meghan McCain Shares Smiling Family Photo in the Woods with Husband Ben Domenech and Daughter Liberty

Meghan McCain is soaking up family time!

On Monday, the Bad Republican author, 36, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram of herself, husband Ben Domenech and their 14-month-old daughter Liberty Sage bundled up in the Virginia woods.

"John Denver was right about West Virginia," McCain captioned the post.

In the shot, the trio is seen sporting cozy winter attire with little Liberty donning a metallic puffer coat and a plush white beanie. McCain, who flashed a wide smile for the shot, also wore a beanie, while Domenech, 39, opted for a flannel look.

McCain and Domenech got married in 2017 and welcomed Liberty in September of last year.

The family's outdoor adventure comes after McCain gave fans a glimpse into their holiday celebrations. "Loves of my life. ♥️ 🗽🎄🎅🏻," McCain captioned an Instagram post shared on Christmas Eve of Domenech holding Liberty.

Meghan McCain Meghan McCain | Credit: Greg Endries/Bravo

Since becoming a party of 3, McCain has adjusted to motherhood quite well. In February, she opened up to PEOPLE about life as a new mom, sharing: "[I] can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."