Meghan McCain Shares Smiling Family Photo in the Woods with Husband Ben Domenech and Daughter Liberty
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech spent time in West Virginia with their 14-month-old daughter Liberty Sage over the holidays
Meghan McCain is soaking up family time!
On Monday, the Bad Republican author, 36, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram of herself, husband Ben Domenech and their 14-month-old daughter Liberty Sage bundled up in the Virginia woods.
"John Denver was right about West Virginia," McCain captioned the post.
In the shot, the trio is seen sporting cozy winter attire with little Liberty donning a metallic puffer coat and a plush white beanie. McCain, who flashed a wide smile for the shot, also wore a beanie, while Domenech, 39, opted for a flannel look.
RELATED: Meghan McCain Celebrates Christmas with Daughter Liberty and Husband Ben Domenech: 'Loves of My Life'
McCain and Domenech got married in 2017 and welcomed Liberty in September of last year.
The family's outdoor adventure comes after McCain gave fans a glimpse into their holiday celebrations. "Loves of my life. ♥️ 🗽🎄🎅🏻," McCain captioned an Instagram post shared on Christmas Eve of Domenech holding Liberty.
RELATED: Meghan McCain Says She 'Went Way Over the Top' for Daughter's 1st Birthday Party — See Photos!
Since becoming a party of 3, McCain has adjusted to motherhood quite well. In February, she opened up to PEOPLE about life as a new mom, sharing: "[I] can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."
"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," she said at the time, adding, "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.'"