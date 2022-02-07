Meghan McCain Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Liberty Showing Off Stylish Velour Jumpsuit
Liberty Sage is ready for her close-up!
On Sunday, Meghan McCain shared an adorable photo of her 16-month-old daughter striking a pose for the camera while wearing a burgundy-colored velour jumpsuit and floral headband.
In the snap, baby Liberty, whom McCain shares with husband Ben Domenech, flashes a big smile as she turns to the camera, points her toe and places her hand on her hip.
"My baby love hates a camera. Like the rest of our family. ♥️☺️🗽," McCain, 37, captioned the funny post.
Last week, McCain posted a shot of her daughter wearing a colorfully striped sweater and a pink bow headband, teasing that she dressed Liberty like a "member of The Goonies."
"Realized I dressed her like a member of The Goonies today. ♥️ 🗽 🌈" the mom of one jokingly wrote on Instagram in a nod to the 1985 film, alongside a sweet shot of Liberty playing with some brightly colored magnetic tiles.
The tot is certainly showing a flair for style and fashion young. Liberty recently displayed her creative side as she practiced her makeup skills on her mom's face.
The former View co-host shared a series of photos of her daughter playing with makeup brushes and trying them out on her.
In the sweet Instagram post, Liberty sat in a booster seat next to her mom and held two makeup brushes in her hand. McCain leaned in close to her daughter so that she could easily reach her mom's face with the brushes.
"Found the best makeup artist. ♥️ 🗽," the Bad Republican author captioned the post.