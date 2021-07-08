Meghan McCain Shares Adorable New Photos of Baby Liberty's First July 4th: 'I Can't Help It'

Meghan McCain can't help but share photos of her adorable little girl!

A few days after McCain's daughter Liberty Sage celebrated her first Fourth of July, the mom of one posted a series of new photos of her 9-month-old from the patriotic holiday.

In the sweet photos, baby Liberty, whom McCain shares with husband Ben Domenech, smiles next to an American flag balloon while wearing a red, white and blue bathing suit and matching red headband.

The little girl looks as happy as ever as she sits on a blue striped blanket surrounded by blue and red balls.

"I was the parent who said they wouldn't be only sharing pictures of their baby so as not to be over the top…. …. But my little Liberty Bell had so many adorable first Fourth of July photos ~ I can't help it!🗽 🇺🇸⭐️♥️ 🔔," McCain writes.

For the holiday on Sunday, the new mom shared a photo of her husband holding their baby daughter with the father-daughter duo both wearing red, white and blue for the occasion.

"Happy Birthday America! We love you! 🇺🇸♥️⭐️♥️🇺🇸⭐️," Meghan, 36, captioned the festive photo.

The family time came three days after Meghan announced that she will be leaving her co-hosting gig at The View at the end of the month after four years. During last week's episode of the ABC talk show, the TV personality said the decision is partly so she can continue living in Washington, D.C. with her husband and baby girl.

"When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio, over a year and a half ago, I had just found out I was pregnant. I left the city very quickly because my OBGYN wanted me to leave because he wasn't sure about how COVID could possibly impact pregnant women," she said.

"I came to the D.C. area, which is where my husband and I have always split time, and it's where I grew up splitting time. We have this incredible life here, we're surrounded by my family, his family, by friends, by this incredible support unit," continued McCain, who joined The View as a permanent co-host back in October 2017.

"I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have, you know her first steps and her first words — I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately, I felt I didn't want to leave," she added.

Back in February, McCain opened up to PEOPLE about life as a new mom, sharing that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."