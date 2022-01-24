Meghan McCain Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Liberty, 15 Months, Playing with Snowman
Liberty Sage is chilling out with a new friend!
On Sunday, Meghan McCain, 37, shared an adorable shot of her 15-month-old daughter sitting outside with a tiny snowman perfectly sized for Liberty.
In the photo, Liberty looks too cute as she hangs out next to the snowman in her bright pink snowsuit and fuzzy hat. She reaches her arm out to her frozen friend with her head turned away from the camera.
"Olaf. ❄️ ❄️❄️ ☃️ ☃️ ☃️," McCain captioned the post, referencing the snowman character from Disney's Frozen.
Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.
RELATED: Meghan McCain Describes Daughter Liberty's Unique Habit That Comes Straight from John McCain
Earlier this month, McCain, who shares LIberty with husband Ben Domenech, shared another snap of her daughter enjoying the snowy outdoors.
In the cute picture, the mom of one smiles and holds her daughter while they enjoy the snow day together. McCain is donning a navy blue parka with a fur-lined hood and a Carhartt beanie while Liberty looks winter-ready in her coral pink snowsuit, pink boots, a fur trapper hat, and light blue mittens.
"Ice, ice, baby… ❄️❄️❄️," the former View co-host wrote.
This isn't the first time in recent weeks that McCain and Liberty have spent time outside together in the winter weather.
Shortly before New Year's Eve, the outspoken news columnist explored the Virginia woods with Domenech and their daughter, captioning a cute photo of the trio on Instagram, "John Denver was right about West Virginia."