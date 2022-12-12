Meghan McCain Says She Can't Believe Her Family Is About to Welcome Another Baby Girl

Meghan McCain and her family are gearing up for the holiday season.

On Saturday, the Bad Republican author shared a series of images featuring her 26-month-old daughter Liberty Sage whom she shares with her husband Ben Domenech, dressing in Christmas-themed outfits.

One snapshot shows the toddler adorably sitting in a car seat while sporting a reindeer headband, a red Christmas jumper, and a pair of ugg boots. Another includes a photo of Liberty donning a bright pink bubble jacket while having outdoor fun on a slide at a playground.

"We are very, very into Christmas in our house! 🎄🎄🎄," McCain, 38, wrote in the Instagram caption. "I am still more a 'mother of dragons' than 'instagram mom' but all the wonderful cliches about having children really are true… and I can't believe we are about to add another little lady to the house!"

In October, McCain confirmed she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second baby together, another daughter, to the Daily Mail.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she told the outlet, where she works as a commentator. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

Last month, the former The View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story before setting off to her Thanksgiving festivities.

"Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump.

In honor of National Daughters Day in September, McCain paid tribute to Liberty and her baby girl on the way.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote.

"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."

Added McCain at the time, "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."