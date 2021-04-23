Meghan McCain Says Daughter Liberty Is 'Me in Personality': 'McCain Women Have Strong Genes'

Meghan McCain's baby girl is already taking after the women in her family!

The View co-host, 36, shared an adorable photo of her 6-month-old daughter Liberty Sage on Wednesday, remarking that her little one is a "twin" of mom Cindy McCain with an equally familial temperament.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My wildcat ~ grandma @cindymccain's twin and all me in personality," Meghan wrote on her Instagram. "McCain women have strong genes. ♥️🗽♥️🗽."

Cindy, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, replied in the comments, "She is my little pumpkin!"

Meghan McCain Meghan McCain's daughter Liberty Sage | Credit: Meghan McCain/instagram

Previously, Meghan joked that her daughter is such a spitting image of Cindy, 66, that she could be considered a mini "clone" of the Stronger author.

"Life and 🗽 ~ (I promise I birthed her and didn't clone @cindymccain)," she captioned a picture of the infant earlier this month.

Meghan, who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, told PEOPLE in February that Liberty is "obsessed with" Grandma Cindy.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain Gets Real About the Euphoria (and Mess) of New Mom Life: 'I Can't Believe How Obsessed I Am'

"I was like, maybe [it's] because my mom had four kids, but she was hypnotized by my mom," she said at the time.

In addition, Cindy has been a valuable resource when it comes to parenting know-how, according to Meghan.

"My mom knows every single answer to every baby question, it's crazy," she shared. "I know she had four, but there are things where — Liberty had really bad acid reflux and my mom was really helpful with it."

Meghan McCain and mom and daughter Cindy (left) and Meghan McCain with Liberty Sage | Credit: Meghan McCain/ instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new mom added that Cindy has also been getting a kick out of seeing her daughter with a daughter of her own.