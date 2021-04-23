Meghan McCain Says Daughter Liberty Is 'Me in Personality': 'McCain Women Have Strong Genes'
Meghan McCain shares daughter Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech
Meghan McCain's baby girl is already taking after the women in her family!
The View co-host, 36, shared an adorable photo of her 6-month-old daughter Liberty Sage on Wednesday, remarking that her little one is a "twin" of mom Cindy McCain with an equally familial temperament.
"My wildcat ~ grandma @cindymccain's twin and all me in personality," Meghan wrote on her Instagram. "McCain women have strong genes. ♥️🗽♥️🗽."
Cindy, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, replied in the comments, "She is my little pumpkin!"
Previously, Meghan joked that her daughter is such a spitting image of Cindy, 66, that she could be considered a mini "clone" of the Stronger author.
"Life and 🗽 ~ (I promise I birthed her and didn't clone @cindymccain)," she captioned a picture of the infant earlier this month.
Meghan, who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, told PEOPLE in February that Liberty is "obsessed with" Grandma Cindy.
"I was like, maybe [it's] because my mom had four kids, but she was hypnotized by my mom," she said at the time.
In addition, Cindy has been a valuable resource when it comes to parenting know-how, according to Meghan.
"My mom knows every single answer to every baby question, it's crazy," she shared. "I know she had four, but there are things where — Liberty had really bad acid reflux and my mom was really helpful with it."
The new mom added that Cindy has also been getting a kick out of seeing her daughter with a daughter of her own.
"My mom was laughing so hard. I was like, 'She's so feisty,' and she's going, 'Oh, where's that come from?' My mom's finding all of it so wildly entertaining," said Meghan. "She's like, 'Oh really, is she not listening to you, and she's feisty?' "