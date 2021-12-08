Meghan McCain Recommends Early Swim Lessons 'For Safety' After Liberty's Success: 'Best Advice'

Meghan McCain raved about the positive experience she’s had after starting her daughter Liberty in swimming lessons at 3 months old

Meghan McCain can't get over how "amazing" her daughter is at swimming.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old media personality shared a video on Instagram showing off her 14-month-old daughter, Liberty Sage, and her swimming skills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, baby Liberty is at an indoor pool, floating on her back in 3½ ft.-deep water as an instructor stands close by. McCain, raved about her daughter's accomplishments in the pool, noting that teaching her how to swim at an early age was the "best advice we ever received" and others should follow suit.

"We started Liberty in swim classes when she was 3 months old. She graduated her survival swim training in the summer and now is onto technique and development," McCain captioned the post. "This was some of the best advice we ever received was to start her swimming as early as possible (and teaching multiple languages early)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm so proud of her and so grateful to her incredible coach," she continues. "I'm not big on giving parenting advice but this has been such an incredible experience and I recommend if you're a family who spends time around water starting swim lessons as early as possible for safety. I couldn't recommend ISR more! 🙏🏻 💦 ♥️ 🧜🏻‍♀️"

McCain also shared a selfie on her Instagram Story while watching Liberty's class, writing, "All about the baby swim class life," before adding another prideful snap sharing that her baby girl is "amazing in the pool."

Meghan McCain Instagram Meghan McCain Instagram

Left: Credit: Meghan McCain Instagram Right: Credit: Meghan McCain Instagram

Over the summer, the former The View co-host posted an adorable mother-daughter photo before taking Liberty to her swim class.

"Taking my mermaid to swim lessons today," she captioned the picture on Instagram, which showed her holding her daughter, who was dressed in an adorable purple-and-teal swimsuit.

McCain and husband Ben Domenech celebrated their daughter's first birthday in October and later shared details with PEOPLE about Liberty's party, which included lots of balloons since the baby girl is "obsessed" with them.

"We had a party. My mom came over and some old friends and my in-laws and my sister-in-law. I bought a million balloons and decorated our house. I went way over the top," McCain said. "She's not going to remember any of it, but it was really fun."

The Bad Republican author said they purposely had two birthday cakes with very different intents. "We had two cakes: one that she could smash and one that we can eat," she explained. "She didn't really smash it though. She stuck her finger in and then picked out the strawberries, so it was a little anti-climactic but it was really fun."