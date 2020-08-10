Meghan McCain got candid over the weekend about her privacy during her pregnancy, as well as the "nesting" phase she's currently in

Why Pregnant Meghan McCain Is 'Still Not Sharing Pics' of Her Baby Bump: 'Intensely Protective'

Meghan McCain is taking her privacy — and that of her unborn baby — seriously.

The mom-to-be, 35, opened up on her Instagram Story over the weekend about why she hasn't yet shared any photos of her belly to social media, beginning, "I'm sorry I'm still not sharing pics of my baby bump — there are a lot of cruel things written about me in the press on an almost constant/daily basis."

"Normally I just let it go because it comes with the territory of being an outspoken conservative woman on TV — but I've felt intensely protective and private over this time in my life and the privacy of my child," Meghan continued. "I hope all the wonderful people who are so supportive and kind understand!"

In another Story, The View co-host did share a tidbit about her current goings-on while she and husband Ben Domenech prepare for baby, writing that "the nesting phase of pregnancy is NO joke."

"Pray for my husband and the amount of boxes he's had to open in the past few weeks ... " Meghan added, tacking on a shrugging-woman emoji.

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain announced she was expecting in March, eight months after revealing in an op-ed for The New York Times that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

"She and her family are very excited by the news," a source close to Meghan told PEOPLE at the time of her announcement. "But right now, she's finding strength at her role at The View. She knows her most important responsibility is to inform Americans to stay home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus."

Two months later, Meghan explained that she doesn't want to expose her unborn child to the vitriol that can accompany her social media posts, where trolls often leave hateful words about her late father.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," she shared on social media in May. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible."

Meghan continued in a lengthy Instagram caption, saying she and Domenech, 38, "have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible" and adding, in part, "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

Last week, Meghan appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when she was asked whether she'll go on an extended hiatus from The View after welcoming her baby. The TV news personality then assured everyone she'd be back for her co-hosting duties.

"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this B.S.," she responded during her appearance on Wednesday's episode. "Yes, I'm coming back — it's an election cycle. Like, yes. I hate that [question]."

The mom-to-be supplies a decidedly conservative point of view to the daytime show, which is also co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.

The View stars have conducted the show from their respective homes as they social distance during the ongoing pandemic. The series is currently on a break, resuming its daily shows after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8.