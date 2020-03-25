Meghan McCain Says Pregnancy Is 'Bittersweet' During Coronavirus Crisis as She Makes View Return

Image zoom Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Meghan McCain returned to The View on Wednesday, for her first appearance since announcing the happy news that she is pregnant.

Appearing on the ABC daytime show via video from her home, McCain, 35, thanked her fans as well as co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and guest panelist Sara Haines for all their well-wishes, but admitted that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it hard for her to celebrate.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind words and wishes,” McCain said, adding that she and husband Ben Domenech “are just completely overwhelmed with all the kindness. So thank you.”

“It’s bittersweet cause there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now,” she added. “I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for awhile. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I think right now, America just wants to talk about the coronavirus.”

McCain went on to explain that she’s working remotely, after doctors advised her to be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people she comes in contact with, for the safety of herself and her baby on the way.

“I’d obviously prefer to be in studio with all of you but my doctors — I went to many — recommended against it,” McCain said.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Expecting First Child After Suffering Miscarriage and Will Be Isolating During Coronavirus

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s The View, McCain gave a special thanks to Goldberg.

“I think that everybody knows that this has not been a smooth road to motherhood,” said McCain, who just eight months ago wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in which she revealed she suffered a miscarriage. “It’s taken a lot of physical, mental, emotional strength to get here and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn’t a straight line. I … didn’t know if I was ever going to be a mom.”

“Whoopi told me a year ago that I was going to have a child and she told me the gender and you were 100 percent right,” she said. “And this doesn’t help my feeling that you have psychic abilities. I told my mother, ‘Whoopi was right about everything including the timing!’ “

“We’re excited,” McCain also said. “A little surprised.”

Goldberg, 64 — who has also been working remotely, moderating The View from her home — told McCain that she was “very pleased for you.”

“Fortunately it’s working out,” Goldberg said. “Anytime people are celebrating the possibility of a birth, I think it’s a good thing.”

“People are looking for things to celebrate so you’ve just given folks a nice little bump of celebration,” Goldberg added.

Image zoom Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech Meghan McCain/ instagram

RELATED: The View‘s Meghan McCain Is ‘Furious’ at People for Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

McCain, who wed Domenech, 38, in November 2017, has spoken jokingly before about the pressure to have kids, especially from mom Cindy McCain.

“She has never asked me before and then all [of a] sudden she brings it up all the time,” Meghan told PEOPLE in June 2018. “It’s hilarious and uncomfortable.”

Meghan also said she hoped to be a role model to her child, just like how her own parents were to her. Between serving as a United States senator and running for president, Meghan said her late father, John McCain, impressively found time to be a present and positive influence in her life.

“He pulled off being such a good dad. If I ever have kids, I want to figure out how he did it,” she said of the politician, who died in August 2018. “My mom is truly the matriarch of our family and has kept everyone sane.”

