Meghan McCain Shares Smiley New Photos of Daughter Liberty Sage: 'How Is She Almost One?!'

Meghan McCain can't believe how fast her daughter is growing up.

On Sunday, the first-time mom, 36, shared a pair of new photos of her little girl Liberty Sage, 11 months, reflecting on her daughter's age in disbelief.

The adorable photos show Liberty giggling on the floor while wearing a ruffled purple dress, bright green baby sneakers and a cute white headband.

"My Liberty Bell. Pure love. How is she almost one?! 💜🗽" writes McCain, who shares baby Liberty with husband Ben Domenech.

Earlier this month, the former co-host of The View (her final episode on the talk show was Aug. 6) and her husband enjoyed a date night at an Eagles concert in Washington, D.C.

Sharing a selfie of their night out, McCain wrote in the caption that it was her "first concert in almost 2 years!!!"

The mom of one explained in the caption of her Instagram post the importance the band played in her pregnancy and her early days of motherhood to daughter Liberty.

"When I was pregnant with Liberty in quarantine I would listen to The Eagles on repeat over and over," she recalled. "After she was born, first thing at the crack of dawn in the morning when I would feed her, I would start the eagles and keep it on to set the energy and vibe for both of us for the day."

McCain continued, "Their music always makes me happy, relaxed and joyful and the songs took on even more sentimental meaning during quarantine when we had to be in isolation. This band reminds me of being home in Sedona by the creek and becoming a mother."