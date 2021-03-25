Meghan McCain Smiles with Mom Cindy and Daughter Liberty — Whom Grandma Calls 'Cutest Baby Ever'

Cindy McCain is enjoying time with granddaughter Liberty Sage.

On Wednesday, Meghan McCain shared a pair of photos smiling alongside her mom Cindy, 66, and her daughter Liberty, 5½ months. The View co-host, 36, wrote alongside the multi-generational family photo on Instagram, "Mountain mamas. ♥️ 🗽"

Cindy, wife of late Sen. John McCain, also shared the snapshot on her own Instagram page, adding, "Cutest baby ever!! @meghanmccain is too!!"

Meghan, who shares her baby girl with husband Ben Domenech, told PEOPLE in February that Liberty is "obsessed with" Grandma Cindy. "I was like, maybe [it's] because my mom had four kids, but she was hypnotized by my mom," she said at the time.

Meghan hasn't been afraid to ask her mother countless questions as she navigates motherhood. "My mom knows every single answer to every baby question, it's crazy. I know she had four, but there are things where — Liberty had really bad acid reflux and my mom was really helpful with it," she said.

The new mom added that Cindy gets a kick out of seeing her daughter with a daughter of her own.

"My mom was laughing so hard. I was like, 'She's so feisty,' and she's going, 'Oh, where's that come from?' My mom's finding all of it so wildly entertaining," said Meghan. "She's like, 'Oh really, is she not listening to you, and she's feisty?' "