Meghan McCain Was 'Petrified' to Reveal She Had Suffered a Miscarriage: 'Don't Feel Bad for Us'

Meghan McCain is thankful for the kind responses she got after opening up about suffering a miscarriage.

Earlier this week, The View co-host, 34, penned an op-ed for the New York Times, in which she revealed she was expecting a baby girl.

Sharing a powerful note on Saturday, McCain began with a moving quote about overcoming challenges in life.

“It’s a very mean and nasty place and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and husband Ben Domenech, quoting the film character Rocky Balboa.

“Thank you for so many beautiful and kind responses,” the daughter of late senator John McCain added, sharing that she and her husband “are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support.”

Although opening up about her loss was incredibly difficult for McCain, she hopes that it will allow others to “feel less alone.”

“Don’t ever feel bad for us,” she wrote. “My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone. None of us are alone in this.”

“I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice,” she added.

McCain went on to share a few loving words about her husband, whom she married in November 2017.

“And to this man who lives my wild heart, has never tried to change a single thing about me, and continues to be the greatest source of strength, love and faith a woman could ever ask for ~ I thank God for sending you to me every day, Ben,” she wrote, adding the sweet hashtag ride or die.

In her New York Times op-ed, which was published on Friday, McCain revealed that her pregnancy had been unexpected.

“The surprise of learning I was pregnant, many months ago now, swiftly turned to joy. With that joy came all the questions, plans and aspirations that every mother knows,” she shared, later writing, “For a brief moment, I had the privilege of seeing myself in the sisterhood of motherhood.”

After her loss, McCain shared that she placed blame on herself, calling her body “a rock-strewn wasteland in which no child may live.”

“I blamed my age, I blamed my personality. I blamed everything and anything a person could think of, and what followed was a deep opening of shame,” she wrote.

McCain went on to share that for the rest of her life, she will have “love for my child.”

“To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that,” she wrote. “I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over.”

The star concluded her op-ed with a sweet message about her late father, who died last August.

“When my father passed, I took refuge in the hope that someday we would be united in the hereafter,” she said. “There is my father — and he is holding his granddaughter in his hands.”