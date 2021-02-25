Meghan McCain Places Photos of Daughter Liberty, 4 Months, on Father John's Grave: 'Miss You Dad'

Meghan McCain welcomed daughter Liberty Sage in September, just over two years after her father Sen. John McCain died

Meghan McCain is keeping her baby daughter close to her father's memory.

The View co-host, 36, shared a somber photo on Instagram Wednesday, showing her dad Sen. John McCain's grave with mini American flags nearby, and a pair of baby photos situated on the headstone. The sweet snapshots are of Meghan's daughter Liberty Sage, who turns 5 months old this weekend, resting in her crib.

"Miss you Dad," she writes alongside the photo, adding a Statue of Liberty emoji to signify her daughter's name.

Sen. McCain was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare and highly aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017 and died in August 2018 at age 81.

Earlier this month, Meghan shared on Instagram that Liberty, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech, is "always staring" at a portrait they have of Sen. McCain.

Meghan recently opened up to PEOPLE about the joy of raising her newborn with her husband in their Washington, D.C., area home.

"It makes me feel really connected to my dad in a way, because this pure love that I had for him I thought I was never going to experience it again and I feel it with Liberty, but like on acid," the new mom said. "It's like everything I loved about my dad. But he was imperfect and she's just perfect."

Meghan also told PEOPLE about how the outpouring of love came after a lot of loss, her dad's death as well as a miscarriage, which she announced in July 2019. Around Christmas of that year, she prayed on motherhood.

"I pray to God and I pray to my dad when I'm going through hard times," she said. "I do both, which maybe sounds weird, but I just feel like my dad's in heaven and I find comfort in praying and asking him for advice."