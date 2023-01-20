Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on January 20, 2023 03:21 PM
Meghan McCain - 4th of July
Photo: Meghan McCain/Instagram

Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two!

The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday.

Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19.

"Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."

Domenech added, "Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well, and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."

Sharing the article on her Instagram Story and Twitter, McCain added, "Overjoyed to welcomed our new daughter Clover yesterday morning and officially announced we are a family of four!

"We are all feeling blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!"

The pair welcomed daughter Liberty Sage in 2020. In September, McCain celebrated Liberty on National Daughter's Day, just ahead of the toddler's second birthday.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote.

"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."

Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain/Instagram

Continued McCain, "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."

Earlier this year, McCain opened up to PEOPLE as she revealed her daughter Liberty has one of the same habits as her dad John McCain, who died on Aug. 25, 2018, after lengthy treatment for brain cancer.

"So this is very strange ... DNA and genes are strange," McCain began. "[Liberty] does this thing with her hands, and [my dad] used to do that all the time. I don't do it. I don't know where it comes from but she does it even now."

She added at the time, "I told my mother-in-law it creeps me out when she does it because it's this tic my dad used to do with his hands."

"So it's stuff like that, but I loved my dad and I love my mother in a way that's the way I think a lot of people love their parents, they're the people that raised you," she continued. "And with my dad in particular, he was just so much for so much of my life in so many different ways. But with my daughter, it's just pure. She's perfection."

