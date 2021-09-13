Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech welcomed their first baby, daughter Liberty, in September 2020

Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Cuddle Daughter Liberty in Sweet New Photo: 'There Is Only This'

Liberty Sage is feeling the love from her parents.

On Sunday, Meghan McCain, 36, shared a sweet family photo to Instagram of her and husband Ben Domenech doting on their adorable little girl.

In the black-and-white snap, the first-time mom cradles her daughter, who turns one later this month, while Domenech gives Liberty a kiss on the head.

"There is only this," McCain writes lovingly. "Fully embracing and ensconced in the bliss that is this late thirties, 'Ray of Light' incarnation of my life."

Last week, the former co-host of The View shared a pair of photos of her baby girl, reflecting on her daughter's age in disbelief.

The pictures showed Liberty giggling on the floor while wearing a ruffled purple dress, bright green baby sneakers and a cute white headband.

"My Liberty Bell. Pure love. How is she almost one?! 💜🗽" wrote McCain.

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."