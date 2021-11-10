Former View host Meghan McCain shared a peek of a recent glam session on Instagram on Tuesday, with her daughter Liberty on her lap while getting made up

Meghan McCain Holds Her Daughter Liberty While Getting Glammed Up

Meghan McCain is combining mommy and daughter time with glam time!

The media personality, 37, shared photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, showing her getting her hair and makeup done while her daughter Liberty Sage, 13 months, sat on her lap.

The images show Meghan with her straight blonde hair held back with a clip, sitting behind a table filled with flowers, fruit and baby bottles.

Makeup artist Carmen Currie is seen in the first photo, tending to her client as little Liberty Sage sits on her mom's lap.

The little tot, whom Meghan shares with husband Ben Domenech, wears a blue shirt and pink bib.

"Thank you @ccprostyles for the wonderful glam as usual and for working around my Liberty Bell who didn't want to miss out on the action! 😆♥️🗽🙏🏻" McCain wrote in the caption.

The second picture shows mom and daughter with a painting of Meghan's late father John McCain hanging in the background. John died from cancer at the age of 81 on Aug. 25, 2018

In September, Meghan said she went "way over the top" for her daughter's first birthday.

In photos she shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Bad Republican author gathered family and friends to celebrate the special day.

"We had a party. My mom came over and some old friends and my in-laws and my sister-in-law. I bought a million balloons and decorated our house. I went way over the top," McCain said of the festivities. "She's not going to remember any of it, but it was really fun."

Since baby Liberty is "obsessed" with balloons, they hired a "balloon man" for the gathering too. "He was great. He was so nice," she said.

"We had two cakes: one that she could smash and one that we can eat," McCain added. "She didn't really smash it though. She stuck her finger in and then picked out the strawberries, so it was a little anti-climactic but it was really fun."