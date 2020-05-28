Meghan McCain Reveals Heartbreaking Reason She Is Keeping Details of Her Pregnancy Private

"I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," The View co-host wrote on Instagram

Meghan McCain just explained why she hasn't been sharing updates on her pregnancy with fans on social media.

Meghan, 35, shared that she doesn't want to expose her unborn child to the vitriol that can accompany her social media posts, where trolls often leave hateful words about her late father, John McCain.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," Meghan shared on social media Thursday. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible."

The View host continued in a lengthy Instagram caption, saying that she and husband Ben Domenech "have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible."

"I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," Meghan wrote.

"A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight."

"It is a shame," she continued, saying that she recognized some fans might see her decision to keep her family life private "unorthodox" for a TV personality.

"But I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum," she added, before thanking fans for "the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind."

McCain revealed in March that she is expecting, saying on Instagram that she is being "extra vigilant" about social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in order to keep herself and the baby as safe as possible.