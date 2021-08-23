Meghan McCain Enjoys Beach with Daughter Liberty, 10 Months, in North Carolina: 'My Water Baby'

Meghan McCain is soaking in relaxation time with her daughter.

On Monday, the former co-host of The View (her final episode on the talk show was Friday, Aug. 6) shared a photo of herself smiling at a beach in Nags Head, North Carolina, with baby girl Liberty Sage, who turns 11 months old in a few days, seated on her lap. Liberty wore a pink ensemble as they sat in the shade.

"My water baby. 💦👶🏻," McCain, 36, captioned the post.

McCain, who shares her baby with husband Ben Domenech, also shared a selfie on her Instagram Story, showcasing a necklace she was wearing that reads "mama," sunglasses and an Outer Banks hat.

In October, McCain will release an audio-only memoir titled Bad Republican on Audible. Audible calls it a "deeply personal narrative detailing McCain's experience as the daughter of an American icon, a conservative rebel and a new mother."

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."