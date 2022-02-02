The 16-month-old rocked bright colors just like those seen in 80s films

Meghan McCain Jokes That She Dressed Daughter Liberty Like a Member of The Goonies

Liberty Sage is throwing it back to the 80s.

The 16-month-old daughter of Meghan McCain was dressed in a cozy colorfully striped sweater and a pink bow headband.

"Realized I dressed her like a member of The Goonies today. ♥️ 🗽 🌈" the mom of one jokingly wrote on Instagram Tuesday in a nod to the 1985 film, alongside a sweet shot of Liberty playing with some brightly colored magnetic tiles

The tot is certainly showing a flair for style and fashion young.

On Friday, Liberty showed off her creative side as she practiced her makeup skills on her mom's face.

The former View co-host shared a series of photos of her daughter playing with makeup brushes and trying them out on her.

In the sweet Instagram post, Liberty, whom McCain shares with husband Ben Domenech, sat in a booster seat next to her mom and held two makeup brushes in her hand.

McCain leaned in close to her daughter so that she could easily reach her mom's face with the brushes.

"Found the best makeup artist. ♥️ 🗽," the Bad Republican author captioned the post.

In January, the conservative commentator revealed she and Domenech tested positive for COVID-19, but "mercifully," their daughter "never got sick," McCain wrote in a piece for The Daily Mail, where she is a columnist.

"But my husband and I got very sick — more sick than the 'mild Omicron' headlines and Twitter streams suggested."

While she revealed she was a few weeks out from testing positive, she was still feeling easily fatigued and lost her sense of taste and smell.

"Again, like so many people before us it was a challenge to take care of our daughter while feeling so lousy," she explained. "And we had to isolate ourselves from friends and family, just like we did during the early days of the pandemic."

McCain also expressed gratitude for the COVID vaccines — both she and Domenech, publisher of right-wing website The Federalist, are fully vaccinated, she wrote — as well as the "support [and] resources" they needed to make it through.