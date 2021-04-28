Meghan McCain Shares Pic of Daughter, 6 Months, Watching Mom and Grandma on The View: 'Girl Power'

Meghan McCain's 6-month-old daughter Liberty is already looking up to her mother and grandmother.

In a post on Instagram, The View co-host shared the adorable moment her infant, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech, watched her and grandma Cindy McCain on television during Tuesday's episode of the talk show.

"Girl power. 🗽♥️," Meghan, 36, captioned the photo. Cindy, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, also reposted the photo.

The new mom previously shared that baby Liberty is "obsessed with" and looks just like Cindy, 66, while still having Meghan's personality.

Meghan returned from maternity leave in January, and during the Tuesday episode of The View she was joined by her mother who made an appearance on the talk show to discuss her memoir, Stronger.

Meghan has been open about her experience as a mom and leaning on Cindy while she adjusts into the new role. She previously told PEOPLE, "My mom knows every single answer to every baby question, it's crazy. I know she had four, but there are things where — Liberty had really bad acid reflux and my mom was really helpful with it."

Meghan McCain and mom and daughter Credit: Meghan McCain/ instagram

Cindy is also more than happy enjoying the past six months with the newest addition to the family. During a fall episode of The View, she described the family's life since Liberty was born in September 2020.