Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech's daughter Liberty Sage turned one on Sept. 28

Meghan McCain Celebrates Daughter Liberty Sage Turning 1 Year Old with Adorable New Photos

Liberty Sage has a new milestone to celebrate.

On Sunday, mom Meghan McCain, 36, posted a series of photos of her daughter to Instagram in honor of the little girl recently turning 12 months old.

In the adorable images, baby Liberty sits propped up on a bed while wearing a tulle pink dress and a flower crown. Attached to her dress is a gold sign reading "12 months."

The second picture shows Liberty playing with a clear and gold confetti balloon and looking away from the camera.

McCain captioned the photo with heart, Statue of Liberty and Liberty Bell emojis.

Liberty's grandma Cindy McCain replied to the snap, "Awwwwww"

Meghan, who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, recently stepped out for a lunch date with Liberty and Grandma Cindy in Washington, D.C.

The former The View co-host shared photos from the outing, which included one shot of Cindy kissing Liberty on the head and another of Liberty smiling with an adorably messy face from her meal.

"Ladies who lunch. @cindymccain ♥️🗽," the new mom captioned her post.

On her page, Cindy, 67, wrote in the caption, "Oh that face. Liberty you are adorable!" In the comment section, Meghan wrote, "Twins!!!!"