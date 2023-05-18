Meghan McCain Has 'Day at the Museum' with Daughter Liberty Sage

Meghan McCain is making time for mother-daughter dates with her 2-year-old, Liberty Sage.

On Wednesday, the mother of two, 38, shared a series of photos from the National Museum of Natural History, giving followers a glimpse into her and her daughter's "day at the museum."

As Liberty explored the Washington, D.C. museum, McCain captured moments of wonder and awe as the toddler discovered and pointed at artifacts from around the world.

In one shot, McCain carried Liberty in her arms so she could get a better look at several dinosaur fossils behind a glass case. In another, Liberty crouched down and leaning into a glass case that appeared to house several desert-residing creatures.

The former co-host of The View described her first-born as a "beautiful, fierce wildling" in a post from National Daughter's Day last year. "You saved me," she continued in the caption. "It's a privilege to watch you grow every day."

In January, Liberty officially became a big sister after McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed their second daughter, Clover.

"Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" the couple announced in a statement to the Daily Mail, where McCain is a columnist. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."

Domenech added, "Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well, and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."

McCain shared the article on her Instagram Story and on Twitter, writing, "Overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover yesterday morning and officially announced we are a family of four! Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted."

Despite the exhaustion that comes with being a mother, McCain has said she adores being a mother.

"No one is more surprised than me how much I love motherhood," she told PEOPLE in 2021, when Liberty was just four months old. "I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am."

Welcoming her first child with Domenech two years after her father, Sen. John McCain died of brain cancer — and one year after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage — was an emotional experience.

"The hole in my heart where I suffered so much grief and I was so sad and so just wrecked for so long … it's not that that part of your heart is not hurting or it doesn't go away, but it's filled with something new," she told PEOPLE.

She added, "It makes me feel really connected to my dad in a way, because this pure love that I had for him I thought I was never going to experience it again and I feel it with Liberty, but like on acid."