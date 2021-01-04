Meet Liberty! Meghan McCain Returns to The View from Maternity Leave, Shares Photos of Daughter

"I've been loving every moment with Liberty and have been so appreciative of the time ABC has given me," she recently told PEOPLE

Say hi to Liberty Sage!

The View co-host Meghan McCain returned from maternity leave on Monday, raving about the 3-month-old daughter she shares with husband Ben Domenech.

McCain, 36, also shared a few adorable shots with PEOPLE of their little girl — the first full photos since Liberty was born on Sept. 28.

"I've been loving every moment with Liberty and have been so appreciative of the time ABC has given me," McCain recently told PEOPLE, ahead of her return to the hit daytime talk show. "There has been so much that has happened since Liberty's arrival so I'm so excited to bring my perspective back to The View. Also, I miss my co-hosts!"

On Monday's episode, McCain said, "Motherhood's insane. After I gave birth, I was like, 'Women do this. This is what we do, we give birth like this.' Being with a newborn baby has been surprising to me because motherhood, I think as everyone knows, was not a simple journey for me. Being with her is like the way I've heard described taking ecstasy. It's just amazing."

"I've been in this bubble of love," she continued. "She's just perfect, and it feels like having a little piece of my dad back."

A source close to McCain previously said that she had been "cherishing her time with Liberty while on maternity leave," and she has been detailing her early months of motherhood on social media, from the little challenges to the heart-swelling joys.

"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," McCain wrote in early October, days after giving birth.

And, in December, she wrote that while she couldn't "fully express the ecstasy of motherhood ... I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty."

During her pregnancy, McCain wrote on Instagram that she "felt intensely protective and private over this time in my life and the privacy of my child," adding, "I hope all the wonderful people who are so supportive and kind understand!"