Meghan McCain Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter: 'Cannot Fully Express the Ecstasy of Motherhood'

Meghan McCain is trying to put the joy of motherhood into words.

The View co-host, 36, and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their first child together, daughter Liberty Sage, on Sept. 28, PEOPLE confirmed at the time, and since then, McCain can't stop raving about her love for the newborn.

"I am not a poet nor an artists - so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday alongside a snapshot of herself holding the baby's tiny hand. "However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life."

"Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty. 🗽♥️🇺🇸," McCain added.

In early October, the new mom posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram, writing that "motherhood is euphoria."

"All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," McCain wrote.

"Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body," she continued. "She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."

McCain went on to thank her husband for "giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together."

"I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful," she wrote, adding about her late father Sen. John McCain: "This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing."

"Thank you to all who have respected my protectiveness, boundaries and privacy during pregnancy and now first steps into motherhood," added McCain at the time. "I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen. It's all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable."